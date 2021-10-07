Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 86.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,371 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

