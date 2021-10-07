MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) is RK Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. MYR Group makes up 2.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of MYR Group worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

MYRG stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.20. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,913. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.