MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.22% of MV Oil Trust worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

