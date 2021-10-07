Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Short Interest Update

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUDS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $3,924,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MUDS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 77,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,866. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

