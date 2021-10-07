MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €250.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

ETR MTX opened at €196.05 ($230.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €199.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €203.71. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €141.25 ($166.18) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 89.60.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

