MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several analysts have commented on MTCPY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of MTR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.4738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

