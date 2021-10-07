MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.67 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

