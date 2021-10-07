MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Position Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA stock opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.68.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

