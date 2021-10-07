Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,460 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $270,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $100,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $266.52 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total value of $69,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,108,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,452 shares of company stock worth $65,012,788. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.