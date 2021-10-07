Morgan Stanley Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $67.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

INTC stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

