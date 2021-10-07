Morgan Stanley Increases Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 184

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 180.45 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

