Morgan Stanley Cuts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $125.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.83.

NYSE DTE opened at $115.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

