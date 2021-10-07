Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $139,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after acquiring an additional 626,654 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 36.0% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,652,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $8.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $366.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.63. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

