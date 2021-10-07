Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,840 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.2% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $163,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

