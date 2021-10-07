MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

MGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 2,003,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,910. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $767.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

