Monetha Price Hits $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Monetha has a total market cap of $20.39 million and $812,693.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

