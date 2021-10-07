MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $810.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101518 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 234,823,564 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

