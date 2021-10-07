Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce $288.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the lowest is $270.68 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $207.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. 2,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,382. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 133,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.