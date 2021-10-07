ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Trading Down 3.2%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $176.05 and last traded at $176.34. 945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average is $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $93,957,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

