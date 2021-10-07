Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has decreased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.9%.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

