Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
MSLOY opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $44.56.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
