Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MSLOY opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

