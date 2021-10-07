Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 121,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 768,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

