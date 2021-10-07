Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

