Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

