Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,427 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,641,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.