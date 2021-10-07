Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $460,000 Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC grew its position in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crane by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Crane by 3.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Crane by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

Shares of CR opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.86.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

