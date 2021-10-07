Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $431,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 594,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after buying an additional 292,207 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,061,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

