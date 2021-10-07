Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 52.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85,884 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

