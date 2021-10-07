Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $386,000 Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

