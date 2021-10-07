Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $386,000 Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

