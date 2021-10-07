Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

GRA stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

