Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce sales of $33.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.43 million to $35.50 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $30.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $119.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.96 million to $121.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.55 million, with estimates ranging from $137.51 million to $139.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after buying an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,836,000 after buying an additional 124,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 400,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $822.81 million, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

