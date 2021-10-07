Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Down to $19.14

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $17.29. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

