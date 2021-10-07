Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Down 2.4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $17.21. 2,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $531.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,637. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

