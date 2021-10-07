Mint Club Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $30,785.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00047557 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.