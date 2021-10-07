Michael F. Mahoney Sells 201,042 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,771,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,263,000 after buying an additional 122,075 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

