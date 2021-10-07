Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:W opened at $240.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.94 and a 200-day moving average of $298.07. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

