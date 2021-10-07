MIB Coin Achieves Market Cap of $362,154.98 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $362,154.98 and $10.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00113097 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00021453 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000051 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002609 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,083,016 coins and its circulating supply is 152,781,088 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

