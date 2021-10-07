MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,324,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 6,085,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,235. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. MGT Capital Investments has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

