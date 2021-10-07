Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Up 33.7% in September

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXE opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

