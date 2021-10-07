Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker Sells 5,000 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $82,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MXC opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of 274.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

