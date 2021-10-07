Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MTLFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 7,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,702. Metallis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
About Metallis Resources
