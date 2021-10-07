Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MTLFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 7,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,702. Metallis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Get Metallis Resources alerts:

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.