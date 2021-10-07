Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 7.4%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 5.39 and last traded at 5.36. 61,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,809,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,878,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Meta Materials by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.