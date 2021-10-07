Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives $56.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. 23,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,142. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.