Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) were down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 203,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

MRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The stock has a market cap of $769.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

