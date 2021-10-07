Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Mercury Systems worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

