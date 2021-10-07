Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 20,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 38.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

