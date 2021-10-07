MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,639,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,244 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.90% of MEI Pharma worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 474,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 775,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 378,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.93 on Thursday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $330.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

