Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Up 19.6% in September

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 735,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $192.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07. Medpace has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,309 shares of company stock worth $31,622,968. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

