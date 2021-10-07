Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.90 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDIBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

